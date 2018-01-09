Deaths in Limerick - January 9, 2018

THE death has occurred of Michael Greaney, New Street, Abbeyfeale and Clonmacken, Ennis Road, in New York, unexpectedly.

Michael, son of the late Anthony and Philomena; deeply regretted by his brother Cornelius and sister Nora, nephews, nieces, his aunt Elsie Foran (Chicago), cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Requiem Mass on Saturday January 13 at 11am in Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale, followed by interment of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of John Hayes, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Limerick, suddenly at the Mater Hospital.

John, beloved husband of Anne, dear father of Anthony, Deirdre and Bernard and a devoted grandfather of Michaela, David, Aoife, Bríd and Ríona. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.