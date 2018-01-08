Deaths in Limerick - January 8, 2018

THE death has occurred of John (Sean) Donegan, Ardkilmartin, Kilmallock, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the Matron and Staff of Ard Na Ri Nursing Home, Bruff.

John (Sean), Ex Murphy's Brewery and Kilmallock GAA. Very deeply regretted by his loving and so caring wife Kathleen, sister Mary, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Tuesday evening from 6.00pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 7.30 to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Wednesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass, to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Edwards (née Kilgallen), South Circular Road, formerly of Swinford, Co. Mayo, late Teacher Presentation Secondary School, Sexton Street, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Larry. Dearly loved mother of Padraig, Declan and Kieran. Sister of the late John, Pat, Vincent and Jimmy. Sadly missed by her brothers Tom, Billy, Michael, Frank and Joe, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House Private.

The death has occurred of Christy Glynn, Cross Roads, Thomondgate and late of Farranshone, peacefully, at home.

Beloved husband of Annette. Deeply regretted by his sons Darren, Conor and Dave, daughter Charlotte, brother Dermot, sisters Geraldine, Marian, Claire and Eleanor, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Jan. 9th) from 6pm Removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Wednesday (Jan. 10th) after 12 noon Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Michael Hanley, Lowville, Ahaschra, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway and formerly of Moig, Shanagolden, peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Survived by his loving wife Peggy, three brothers, Aunt Bridget in Newcastle West, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Shanagolden Church on Tuesday evening, 9th January, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery.

The death has occurred of P.J. Lehane, late of Cappagh, Askeaton, suddenly at Cork University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Kay, and loving and devoted father of Sean and Hazel. He will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by his loving family, mother Mairead, father Paudie, sisters Niamh and Lorraine, brother Seamus, nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home 13 Castle Heights, St. Joseph's Road, Mallow on Tuesday evening from 5.30-8pm. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. at St. James' Church Cappagh on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Cappagh cemetary Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Bru Columbanus.

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Brien, The Haven Bar, Davis Street.

Requiem Mass in the Dominican Church tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathy Fitzgerald (née Reidy), Corbally, Kilcolman, Ardagh, peacefully.

Wife of the Late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving Sons Tom & Seamus, Daughters Martina & Kay, Brother, Sisters, Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Son in Law, Daughters in Law, Relatives, Kind Neighbours & Friends. RIP.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden Tuesday evening from 6-8pm with removal to Kilcolman Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in local cemetery.