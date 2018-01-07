Deaths in Limerick - January 7, 2018

The death has occurred of Teresa Bourke (née Riordan), late of Reask, Pallasgreen.

Predeceased by her Husband John-Joe, her daughter Ann, son William, Grandson James, Grandaugter Louise. Passed away peacefully at her daugters Biddy's residence, in the loving care of her children. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren, great grand children, daughters in-law, sons in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and good friend Molly.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Monday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Requiem mass Tuesday at 11:30 in Nicker Church, with burial afterwards in Cahercorney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen P. Noonan (née Moloney), Lower Main street, Rathkeale, and formerly of the Square, Abbeyfeale, peacefully at her home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Michael, daughters Valerie, Rose and Shelly, granddaughter Alice, nephews, niece, sons-n-law, James and Ger, brothers-in-law, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Monday evening from 5.30-7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice Pallative Care Team.

The death has occurred of John Walsh, Grange Upper, Lisnagry, late employee of the Limerick Ryan Hotel, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, sons Mark, Anthony, Derek and Kieran, brother Clement, sister Martha, extended family circle and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (January 10th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday (January 11th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of John Reidy, late of Clounanna Patrickswell, on January 1 in Thailand.

Pre deceased by his parents Jack and Mary, brother Mike and deeply regretted by his wife Hillary, brother Kieran, sisters Anne, Mary and Liz, relations and friends.

Interment in Thailand on Monday 08/01/2018. Mass to be arranged in Ireland at later date. May he rest in peace.