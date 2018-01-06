Deaths in Limerick - January 6, 2018

The death has occurred of Joan Browne, late of North Road and Plunkett Place, Dromcollogher.

Passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Orchid Unit at St. Ita's Hospital, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick on January 6th 2018.

Joan, beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, son in law Jerry (Butler), granddaughter Abby, sister Eily McDonnell (Croom), brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Dromcollogher, with Rosary this Sunday Evening at 7pm. Reposing this Monday Evening from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30 with funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher John Hill, of Hillview, Oakley Park, Caherconlish.

Christopher John, passed away (peacefully) at St.Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nee Murnane). Deeply regretted by his sons Paul and Adrian, daughter Becky, extended family circle and friends.

Arriving for Requiem Mass, Monday (January 15th) at 11.30am in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anna Kenny (nee Cullinan), Mount Vincent, Rosbrien, Limerick / Kildimo.

Formerly of Ballinahlee, Kildimo, Co Limerick, 5th of Jan 2018 peacefully at UHL. Predeceased by her husband John, survived by her children Richard, Patrick, Maria, Catherine, Anna, Sean, Gerard, Billy and Francis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Church, Kildimo, on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in Old Kildimo Graveyard.

The death has occurred of Breda Moynihan, of Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery, Cork / Kilmallock, peacefully in her 97th year under the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery. Wife of the late Michael and mother-in-law of the late Jerry.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family; son Pat, daughters Brenda (O’Leary) and Eileen (Brophy), Daughter-in-law Pauline, son-in-law John. Adored Nana to Yvonne, Stephen, Christopher, Niall, Alan, Amy and Zoe, great-grandchildren Jack and Avery, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rosary on Saturday, January 6th at Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery at 9.30 p.m. Reposing at Abbeylands Nursing Home on Sunday January 7th from 5-8 p.m. with removal afterwards to Shraharla Church. Requiem Mass on Monday 8th January at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Sheridan (nee Sharpe), Kilbranish Drive, Woodview Park, Caherdavin.

Peacefully at St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Margaret (Peg) Beloved wife of Martin and loving mother of Peter, Martin, Mary, Julie and Delia. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Pat (Higgins), Mike (Grimes) and John (Shanahan), brother Jim, sisters Molly and Nancy, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Jan. 7th) from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial on Monday (Jan. 8th) after 11.30am Mass in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Barry, of Church Glen, Ballylanders. Formerly of Galbally, at Cork University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his close friends Martin and Colette Frewen, The Frewen Families, The Elliott Family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, this Saturday evening from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eleanor (Hali) O'Carroll, Waller's Well, Janesboro, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved daughter of the late Matthew and Mary and dearest sister of Mary (Sr.Ita), Carmel, Paddy, her twin Tommy and the late Martha. Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law Eamon and Fr. John (O’Byrne), sisters-in-law Rose & Betty, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Jan 9th ) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Weds. Jan 10th after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Hussey (née O'Sullivan), Ballykeeffe Estate, Limerick City, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Noreen, beloved wife of the late Phil, dearly loved mother of Siobhan, Liam, Philip, Clem and Kevin, sister of the late Rosaleen, Liam, Padraig, Clem and Sheila; sadly missed by her son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Kim, Kathy, Sinead and Meegan, grandchildren Philip, Barry, Shane, Cloe, Kate, Shauna, Megan, Kyle, Camille and Cian, sister Claire, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on (Saturday) evening from 6.30 o'c. to 8.30 o'c. Removal to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.15 o'c. Funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Home Care.

The death has occurred of Teresa McMahon (née Sims), High Road, Thomondgate, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother of Niall, Helen, Liz, Marion, Majella & Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Susan, sons-in-law Mike, Des, Johnny & Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, brothers Dan & Jim, sister Eileen (U.K.) nephews, nieces, extended family circle & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (January 7th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Monday (January 8th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary McCormack (née Breen), Carrigkettle House, Kilteely, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, Daughters Helen, Margaret & Mirriam, Sons Roger & Simon, Brothers Michael, Peter, Liam & Very Rev Tom Breen, Sister Cora, Sons in Law Liam & Bosco, Partners Morgan & Marian, six Grandchildren, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, relatives & Friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Saturday evening at 5.30 O' Clock with removal to St Patrick's & Bridget's Church Kilteely at 7.30 O' Clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 O' Clock with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.