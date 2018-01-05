Deaths in Limerick - January 5, 2018

The death has occurred of Eleanor (Hali) O'Carroll, Waller's Well, Janesboro, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved daughter of the late Matthew and Mary and dearest sister of Mary (Sr.Ita), Carmel, Paddy, her twin Tommy and the late Martha. Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law Eamon and Fr. John (O’Byrne), sisters-in-law Rose & Betty, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday (Jan 9th ) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Weds. Jan 10th after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Hussey (née O'Sullivan), Ballykeeffe Estate, Limerick City, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Noreen, beloved wife of the late Phil, dearly loved mother of Siobhan, Liam, Philip, Clem and Kevin, sister of the late Rosaleen, Liam, Padraig, Clem and Sheila; sadly missed by her son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Kim, Kathy, Sinead and Meegan, grandchildren Philip, Barry, Shane, Cloe, Kate, Shauna, Megan, Kyle, Camille and Cian, sister Claire, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on (Saturday) evening from 6.30 o'c. to 8.30 o'c. Removal to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12.15 o'c. Funeral afterwards to Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice Home Care.

The death has occurred of Teresa McMahon (née Sims), High Road, Thomondgate, peacefully at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother of Niall, Helen, Liz, Marion, Majella & Fiona. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Susan, sons-in-law Mike, Des, Johnny & Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, brothers Dan & Jim, sister Eileen (U.K.) nephews, nieces, extended family circle & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (January 7th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Monday (January 8th) at 10am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary McCormack (née Breen), Carrigkettle House, Kilteely, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, Daughters Helen, Margaret & Mirriam, Sons Roger & Simon, Brothers Michael, Peter, Liam & Very Rev Tom Breen, Sister Cora, Sons in Law Liam & Bosco, Partners Morgan & Marian, six Grandchildren, Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, relatives & Friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Saturday evening at 5.30 O' Clock with removal to St Patrick's & Bridget's Church Kilteely at 7.30 O' Clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 O' Clock with burial afterwards in Kilteely Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.