Deaths in Limerick - January 4, 2018

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Butler, Church Road, Croom.

Very deeply regretted by his brother Pat, sister Mary (McCarthy), nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home in Croom on Friday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church in Croom. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial in Reilig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Kay Collins (née O'Sullivan), Timoleague and late of Pallaskenry, peacefully.

Dearly loved wife of Kevin and adored mother of Caoimhe, Míra, Ríona and Darragh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and children, parents Michael & Kitty, sisters Imelda & Lorraine, brother Seamus, parents-in-law Jerry & Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into Timoleague Parish Church on tomorrow Friday at 12 noon followed by Requiem Mass at 2pm. Cremation will take place privately. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu to Cancer Research. House Strictly Private.

The death has occurred of Helen McEnery (née Culbert), 2 Fearnóg, Shannon, Co. Clare, formerly of Janesboro.

Beloved wife of Eugene. Dearly loved mother of Eoin. Beloved daughter of Eileen and the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving brother John, sister Deirdre, mother-in-law Martha, father-in-law Tony, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal Ss. John and Paul Church, Shannon. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12.15pm with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Limerick. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Margaret Jeffers (née Cronin), Ballybrown, Clarina and formerly of Fr. Russell Road, suddenly.

Beloved wife of Christy. Dearly loved mother of Tony and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren, brothers Tony, Pat and Tom, sisters Anne and Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm.

The death has occurred of Séan O'Sullivan, Garryspillane House, Knocklong, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Joan (O'Brien). Sadly missed by his loving family sons P.J. and Tadhg, daughters Linda Harrington, (Garryspillane), Niamh O'Connor, (Kildysart, Clare) and Eimear Geraghty, (Ballinacourty, Aherlow), brother Michael his eight grandchildren Owen, Aisling, James, Nessa, Clodagh, Chloe, Erin and Nathan, daughter-in-law Joan, sons-in-law Mike Harrington, Mike O'Connor, Mike Geraghty, sister-in-law Louie, The Carroll family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Knocklong Church arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.