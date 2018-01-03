Deaths in Limerick - January 3, 2018

The death has occurred of Anne Burge, Smithfield, Croagh and formerly of West Sussex, England.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Melissa and Josephine, sons Mark and William, son in law Sean, daughter in law Cathi and her beloved grandchildren.

Open house for condolences at her residence in Croagh Friday from 2-8pm. Cremation in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 1pm.

The death has occurred of Marie Fitzgerald (née Finnin), Belvoir, Ballysimon Road, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Leonard, mother Claire, sons Neil and Stephen, daughters Sarah and Jessica, sons-in-law Mike and John, grandchildren Jake, Conor & Adam, family and friends.

After a long illness borne with fortitude and grace our beloved Marie passed away on December 22 and in keeping with her wishes, was buried in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery on December 26 with just family and close friends in attendance.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Jackson, Creevaghmore, Quin, Clare and formerly of Lee Estate, Island Road, suddenly at his residence.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St.Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am followed by private family burial. House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Mary Breeda Lee (née Thornhill), Ballyshane, Glenroe, died in her 92nd year at her daughter’s home in Cork.

Wife of the late Jim. Predeceased by son Paddy.

Survived by her daughter Catherine (Dot) (Kearney), sons Mossie and Jim, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Finola and Helen, sisters Anne Deenihan and Kitty Pyne, sister-in-law Phil Moynihan, brother-in-law Gerard Deenihan. Nephews and nieces, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at John McCarthy and sons Funeral Home Kilfinane, this Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by a private cremation at a later date. Family flowers only donations to NCBI or the Hospice Foundation.

The death has occurred of Tom McCarthy, Crabbsland, Ballysimon, peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by his sister Josephine, nieces, nephews, extended family circle & friends. Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Thursday for 10am Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan O'Carroll (née Hannan), Marian Avenue, Roxboro Road, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Noel. Dearly loved mother of Niamh and Edel. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Phil, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Lucy Hishon (née McHugh), Cragard, Shanagolden, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, son Liam, and grandson Robert. Beloved mother of Anne, Hilary, and Lucy. Sadly missed by her family, her grand children, and great grandchildren, sons in law, sister in law Joan, nephew and nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. Relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Shanagolden Church from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Kuilmoylan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josie Ann Munnelly (née Woulfe), late of Lourdesville, Kildare Town, Kildare and formerly of Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Paddy Shiels, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, suddenly.

Survived by his brother Mike, sisters Bridget, Mary, Helen, Kathleen, Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Magner’s Funeral Home Rathkeale Thursday evening from 6-7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.