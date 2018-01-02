Funeral details announced for Limerick murder victim Willie Lynch

THE FUNERAL details for 35-year-old murder victim Willie Lynch have been announced, as a fundraising campaign to pay for his send-off surpasses €10k.

Mr Lynch was found at his home on Main Street, Pallaskenry, on Saturday afternoon, December 30, with suspected stab wounds. A post-mortem over the weekend confirmed that he died violently.

A total of €10,090 has been raised by members of the local community over the course of three days, via an online fundraising campaign.

The campaign exceeded its goal of raising €2,500 within nine hours of its creation.

Donations of between €20 and €500 have been made by friends and locals.

The online fundraising page describes Mr Lynch as “probably one of the nicest individuals you could meet in life.”

“A massive Liverpool supporter who only ever had a good word to say about everyone,” the page states.

“He certainly touched the lives of everyone that knew him.

“Hopefully we can all show how much we cared about him by donating to funeral fund for him. RIP You'll Never Walk Alone.”

The man, who was involved in various sports clubs, will be laid to rest later this week in Clarina, where he grew up.

Willie is survived by his mother Helen (Susie), her partner Joe, his brothers Gerard and Danny, his grandfather Liam, his aunt Brigid, as well as cousins, relatives and friends, his death notice states.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.