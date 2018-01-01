Deaths in Limerick - January 1, 2018

The death has occurred of Bridget Foley (née Moloney), Templeglantine West, Templeglantine, at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Bridget, wife of the late Denis; deeply regretted by the Foley family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Thursday to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine to arrive for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of John Kileen, Daly Avenue, Janesboro, late of Krups and late Taxi Driver.

Father of the late David. Survived by wife Phyllis, sons John, Eric, Cyril daughter Annette, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Leslie Cowpar, nieces and nephews, John's wife Theresa, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm followed removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm. House Private please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Dannie O'Brien, Green Road, Murroe and Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, formerly of UL, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late May and loving father of the late Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Helen, son Danny, son in law James, daughter in law Pauline, grandchildren Kevin, Tara, Aishling, Manna and Ellen, great granddaughter Aoife, brother Eddie, sisters Phyllis and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home Green Road, Murroe on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Friday for 2.30 p.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Willie O'Farrell, Gilmartin Park, Murroe and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe.

Beloved son of the late William and Bridget, sadly missed by his loving brothers John Joe and Pat, sisters Kathleen, Bridie and Mary, brothers-in-law Michael O'Connell and Michael Byrne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Thursday from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The death has occurred of Philip Bourke, Knockbrack, Lisnagry, late of TEC and Moeller Electric, life time supporter of Shannon RFC, suddenly at home.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Luke, David, Philip, Ruth and Kevin. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Sheila, Emma, Sarah and Mairead, grandchildren, sister Stephanie, brother Frank, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Brennan (née McCarthy), Sunville Court, North Circular Road, peacefully.

Pre-deceased by her husband Arthur, sister of the late Mary, Christy, Rick, Joe and Denis. Kitty will be dearly missed by her loving daughters Evanna and Sunniva, son Arthur, daughter-in-law Jane, son-in-law Woody, grandchildren Peter, Richard, Catherine, Adam and Emily, extended family and friends.

Kitty lived most of her life in her beloved Dublin, where she taught as a Home Economics Teacher in Mount Anvil. Special thanks to her friends Brian and Sheila Callanan for their devoted care and to Mary and her staff of Riverdale Nursing Home.

Removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of James Markham, Dooradoyle Road, Sluggara, Lisnalty, late Edmunds Walker, Nicholas Street, suddenly at his residence.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline (nee Malone). Dearly loved father of Michelle, Shane and Seamus. Sadly missed by his family, his cherished grandchildren Nessa, Diarmuid, Cathal and Sèan, son-in-law Kevin (Lyons), daughter-in-law Aoife, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’s Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St.Nessan’s Church, Raheen on Thursday for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Mungret (old) extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Carroll (née Walsh), Athlunkard House Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gerard, Thomas & William, daughter Dolores, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Pauline, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (January 3rd) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Thursday (January 4th) at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.