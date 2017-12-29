Deaths in Limerick - December 29, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Long, Woodhaven, Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry and formerly of 11 Bank Place, Hospital.

Predeceased by her loving mother Harriet and sister Hazel. Deeply regretted by her loving father Jobie, brothers Billy and Joseph, twin sister Catherine, sisters Susan, Olivia and Thelma, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephews, uncles, aunts, relatives, nursing staff and friends.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday evening, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St. John the Baptist Church, Hospital, Co. Limerick. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on Sunday morning. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Daughters of Charity, Lisnagry.

The death has occurred of Cal McCarthy, 30 Millmount, Kilmallock and late of Kilmallock Cycling Club, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Angela, daughters Regina, Aoife and Karen, sons-in-law Derek, Enda and Seamus, adoring grandchildren Callum, Harry, Oscar, Charlie and Faye, brothers Connie, Jimmy, Paddy, Murty and Denis, sisters Julie, Breda, Mary and Maggie, nephews, nieces, uncle Cal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, relatives, kind neighbors and many friends.

Reposing on Saturday evening at Daffy's Funeral home, Kilmallock from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballingaddy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Joseph Bethel, Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, Westbury, Corbally, peacefully in the tender care of Athlunkard House.

Deeply regretted by his sister Marie (Casey), nephew Stephen (Casey) and other relatives.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Noreen Russell, Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle and late Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Michael and Eamonn, sister-in-law Dolores, nephews, niece, extened family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.