Deaths in Limerick - December 28, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Lee (née Power), St John’s Avenue, Mulgrave Street and formerly of Querrin, Kilkee, peacefully at Milford Care Centre in her 90th year.

Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother of Mary (Scanlan), Gabrielle (Casey), Philip, Helen (Casey) and George. Sadly missed by her loving sister Sr. Angela Frances MFIC (N.J. USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson Charlie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Sunday evening from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Boland, Garrynlease, Kilfinane, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Survived by his loving sisters Mary & Alice & all the staff of Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Reposing Thursday at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in Kilfinane Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noreen Maloney (née Lowry), Shelbourne Road, peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of William (Bill). Dearly loved mother of Peter, Niall and Mark. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Roslyn, Grainne and Mary, grandchildren Conor, Killian, Brian and Stephen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Mary Dillon, Colbert Avenue, Janesboro and O'Malley Park.

Survived by sons Daniel and Paul and extended family, grandchildren, sisters Annette and Geraldine, brother William, daughters-in-law Lynsey and Michelle, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Milford Care Centre from 5.30-7.30pm. Cremation Saturday at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon at 3pm. No flowers, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kavanagh, Glendale Lawn, Old Singland Road.

Husband of the late Bridget. Survived by brothers John and Jimmy, sister Delia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving for 10.30am requiem Mass on Friday at St. John's Cathedral with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence extension cemetery.

The death has occurred of Deirdre O' Donovan (née Lloyd), South Circular Road, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Niamh (Burke), Gráinne, Jim and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving sister Grace sons-in-law Jim, and Maurice, daughters-in-law Stella and Mary, grandchildren Jimmy, Aoife, David, Ciara, Kieran and Lloyd, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.