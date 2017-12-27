Deaths in Limerick - December 27, 2017

The death has occurred of Eileen Collins, Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, at University Hospital Kerry.

Eileen (Luke), sister of the late Timmie who died recently; deeply regretted by her cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to The Old Cemetery, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Ann English (née O’Brien), Vale View, Kilfinane, peacefully at her residence.

Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Michael Fahy, Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle and late of Parteen, Coonagh and Irish Cement, peacefully in the special care of the staff and carers at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Dearest husband of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving children Ann, Breda, Margaret, Geraldine, Patsy, Bernie, Claire, Edward, Jackie & Mike, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sister Anne, other family & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Parteen. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Elsie) Moloney (née Ryan), Mt Blakeney, Kilmallock.

Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Martin, Christopher, Albert, Molly and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons daughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, Christopher's partner Maggie, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's funeral home on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's church Garrienderk. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Effin cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre Limerick.

The death has occurred of Gerard Neville, Knockhill, Ennis Road and Cratloe Cross, Cratloe, late of Neville Custom Furniture and the Woodcross Bar, Cratloe, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Emily. Dearly loved father of Eoin and Aisling. Granddad to Rían and Óran. Son of the late Eileen and Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving sister Joan, brother-in-law Kieran, nephews, nieces, Caroline and his many friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St John’s Church, Cratloe. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sr Margaret Lynch, Sisters of Mercy, Westbourne Convent, Ashbourne Ave., South Circular Road, late of Glasha, Athea, peacefully, in the loving care of the community and staff of Catherine McAuley House.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her sister Sr. Josephine, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Westbourne Convent on Thursday from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave, on Friday for 11.30am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Casey, Mitchelstown and formerly of Galtee View Bar, Anglesborough and Lackendarra, Anglesborough.

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife, Winnie, brother Patsy, sisters Helen O'Brien, (Mitchelstown), Mary Fitzgerald, (Cappaquin, Co. Waterford), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick, Wednesday evening from 6pm-8pm, followed by removal to Anglesborough Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen Crowe (née Ryan Macaunta), The Forts, Doon and formerly of Nicker, Pallasgreen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Michael and Mossie, daughters Evelyn, Yvette and Bonnie Rose, father Mike, mother Eileen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Lucy and Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Doon, Wednesday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in Doon Parish Church Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen. House private please.

The death has occurred of Déirdre O’Donovan (née Lloyd), South Circular Road, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother of Niamh (Burke), Gráinne, Jim and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving sister Grace sons-in-law Jim, and Maurice, daughters-in-law Stella and Mary, grandchildren Jimmy, Aoife, David, Ciara, Kieran and Lloyd, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery. No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Wright, Ballymorrishheen, Ardagh and late of An Garda Siochana, Listowel, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by his brothers John and Ted. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patsy and Mike, sisters Mary and Catherine, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's funeral home, Newcastle West on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Ardagh Church. Requim mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.