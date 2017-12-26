Deaths in Limerick - December 26, 2017

The death has occurred of Nora O'Neill (née Foley), of Deerpark, Charleville, Cork and Patrickswell, Limerick

Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Vincent, Dorothy, Dermot, John, Fergus and Sheola. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reception into Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Relig Mhuire Cemetery Croom.

The death has occurred of Eric McNamara, of Beechmount House, Rathkeale

Peacefully in the loving care of the kind staff at Adare and District Nursing Home. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen (nee Callaghan), survived by his seven children Jimmy, Jean, Susan, Eric, Robert, Gwen, and Aileen, seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sons-n-law, daughters-in-law, family, and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Beechmount House Rathkeale on Wednesday evening from 4-7p.m. Funeral arriving at Croagh Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.