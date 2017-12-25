Deaths in Limerick - December 25, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridget Considine (née Hogan)

Upper Coonagh, Coonagh, Limerick

Bridgie died peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Danny and dearest mother of Gerard and the late Denise. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Sara (Collins), son-in-law Mick (Fitzsimons), grandchildren Molly, Danny, Ellen and Adam, sister Josie (Finnegan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, December 28, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Meelick. Funeral on Friday Dec 29th after 12 noon Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Garvey (née Moore)

Islanduane, Mungret, Limerick

Peggy died (peacefully, at Caherass Nursing Home). Beloved wife of Gerard and dearest mother of Mary, Helena, Seamus, Ann and Tom. Deeply regretted by her sister, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, December 27, from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Funeral on Thursday, December 28th, after 12 noon Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Fr Patrick (Paddy) Quirke. Of Ballinveala, Crecora, Limerick

Late of African Missions. Died peacefully on December 23 at UHL. Beloved son of the late Johnny and Mary and brother of the late Francis. Sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Mary (Punch), Bridie (Van Veen), Kathleen (Moylan) and Rita, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Pat, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Tuesday at Saint's Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony Scallen

Of Richmond Park, Corbally, and Whetstone, London

Tony passed away (peacefully, at home) in Whetstone, Barnet, Britain. Beloved husband of the recently deceased Eileen and dearest father of John, Brian and Aidan. Deeply regretted by his sisters Veronica (Ronnie) Madden & Dorothy (Gaynor), brother Joe, daughter-in-law Gabriela, granddaughter Emma, grandson Marc, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Weds. January 3 from 5pm Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral on Thursday, January 4, after 11am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Claire Tobin (née Roughan)

Of Meelick, Clare and Caherdavin

Passed away (peacefully) at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John and Michael, daughters Mary and Sheila, Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Trisha, brother Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, on Wednesday, December 27, from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptist Church, Meelick. Requiem Mass on Thursday December 28, at 12 noon with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.