Deaths in Limerick - December 24, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Collopy, of Hilltop, St Patrick's Road and Janesboro.

Late of Marian Place, Janesboro and Limerick City and County Council. Survived by wife Helen, sons Michael and Bryan, brother Thomas, sisters Maura and Rena, grandchildren Ella May and Isabelle, sons' partners Laura and Sarah, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jeanne Freake (née Kearns)

Of Springmount, Tramore, Waterford and Adare

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Wednesday 27th December from 8pm until 9pm and on Thursday, December 28, from 10am followed by removal at 11.15am to St. Mary's Church, Ballygunner for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eugene O’Callaghan.

Off Riverview, Waterford City, Limerick City and Rathmines, Dublin

Died peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Griffin) and father of Eugene, Diarmuid and Niamh. Forever missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Oonagh and Fiona, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren Eugene, Hugh, David, Katie, Emer, Aoife, Kenneth and Sean and by his extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday, December 26, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning December 27 in St Joseph and Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford at 10.30am followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick at approximately 2pm.