Deaths in Limerick, December 23, 2017

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Bennis.

Of Fairgreen, Ballysimon and Newcastle West

Late of Brothers of Charity, Lismore, Newcastle West. Died peacefully on December 21, 2017. Will be very sadly missed by all her family, her fellow residents in Lismore, Newcastle West and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Removal from Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (December 28) to St. Brigid's Church, Singland, St. Patrick's Road to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium, Illaunmanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Fr Michael Fraher, of Burnley, Lancashire, England and formerly of Inchacoumbe, Anglesboro.

Died on December 17, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of friends and staff of Blackburn Royal Hospital. Former parish priest of St. Mary Magdalene’s, Burnley). Predeceased by his brothers Billy, Ned and sister-in-law Nuala. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Ellen, nieces, Marie, Deirdre and Karen, nephews Kevin, Richard, Michael, Vincent and Derek, his fellow clergy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 5, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church, Burnley at 1pm followed by burial in Burnley Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christopher Murphy, of Meentulla, Murroe, Limerick and Newport, Tipperary

Formerly of Tourienbrien, Newport, 21 December 2017, suddenly at his daughter's residence in Meentulla. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, Sue Lovelock, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his daughter Sue's residence, Meentulla, Wednesday, December 27 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, Thursday, December 28, for 11.30am Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1.45pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Adrian Wade, of Lackabeg, Cappamore, Limerick

Died on December 22, 2017 (unexpectedly). Sadly missed by his loving parents Theresa and Nicholas, brothers Kevin, Eddie, Paddy, Damien and Nicky, sisters Linda, Mandy, Mary and Sandra, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Lynch Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Saturday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore Sunday Christmas Eve for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.