Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2017

The death has occurred of Maureen Greaney. Of Ballintubber, Ballagh, Limerick

Died peacefully at St. Ita's Community Hospital. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Sister of the late Paddy, Jackie, Chris Carey (Mallow) and Peg (USA).

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Brien, of Kilmallock and Mitchelstown, Cork

On December 21, 2017, unexpectedly, Kevin, of Daffy's Car Sales, Kilmallock and formerly of Liam Lynch Park, Mitchelstown.

Loving father of Patrick, husband of Deirdre (nee O’Flaherty), beloved son of the late Kitty (nee Walsh) and Paddy and dear brother of the late Denis.Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Joe, John, Jim, Dave, Dermot and Vincent, his sister Chrissie (Hanley), mother-in-law Teresa, father-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Kilmallock and Mitchelstown.

May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock on Saturday evening, December 23, from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (24th December) at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

The death has occurred of Sheila O’Rourke, née Lillis. Of Toor, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock): On December 21, 2017, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her husband Willie and mother-in-law of the late Gerry, much loved mother of Helen (Barry), Garry, James, Marguerite, Sheila, Willie, Denis and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Maggie B., Olivia and Maria. Also Jacinta, Mike, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends and good friend Clare.

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane today (Friday) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ardpatrick. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardpatrick Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Norah Doolan, née Enright, Dublin 9, Dublin / Newcastle West, Limerick

On December 21, 2017, peacefully at home in the dedicated care of Laura, beloved wife of the late Comdt. Donal Doolan and much loved mother of Rosemary, Ann, Laura, Barry and Eugene, and sister of the late Maureen; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Hannah, Phil and Roseanne, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Columba’s Church, Iona Road arriving at 10.50am for 11am. Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Bridget Quigley (née Ryan Morgan). Of Rearcross, Tipperary / Newport, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick

Late of Cappanuke, Murroe, December 21 2017, in her 95th year, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by her husband Edmond and grandson Ollie. Sadly missed by her daughter Margaret (Carey), son Thomas, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Jim, grandchildern T.J., Neddie, Ann-Marie and Donal, great grandchildern, brother Anthony (Cappamore), sister Mai Jo (Birmingham), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this Saturday evening from 5pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon with removal at 8.30pm to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.