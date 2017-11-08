Deaths in Limerick - November 8, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Fogarty, Russell Court, Dooradoyle and late of Ballinacurra Weston, the Irish Wheelchair Association and Irish Shell.

Deeply regretted by sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) Gavin (née McSweeney), Shannonville, Ennis Road and formerly of Loughill, peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother Maria Anketell and Seamus. Grandmother of Shane and Stephanie. Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards to Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Dominic Jackson, Flood Street and formerly of London.

Very deeply regretted by sister Eva, brother Garry, children Eryn and Shannon, all other relatives in Limerick and in the UK.

Cremation took place in London. Memorial Mass to take place on Fridayat 11am in St. John's Cathedral, Limerick. Burial of ashes afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Myles Lawler, Quinville House, Parteen, ate of Irish Shell and BP Aviation Shannon Airport and Flower Studio, Cecil Street.

Loving and devoted husband of Audrey (nee Boland) in the tender care of the wonderful Palliative Care team at Milford Care Centre.

Myles slipped away peacefully after a very brief illness. Brother of the late Pat. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter Therese (Smith), sons Niall and Fergal, brother Ambrose (Amby), sisters, Sr. Elizabeth Lawler F.M.A., Mary (Byrne), son-in-law Barry Smith, daughters-in-law, Roisin, Laurie, brother-in-law Tom Byrne, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a very large circle of friends in Ireland and Spain.

Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Homes, Blackwater on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Parteen Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery Limerick.

The death has occurred of Joan McCarthy, Forest View, Kilfinane and formerly Clinical Nurse Tutor at UHL, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Maria Goretti Nursing Home Kilmallock.

Deeply regretted by her nieces Margaret and Elaine, nephew Chris cousins Bill and Donie Magner extended family, kind neighbours, former colleagues and many friends

Reposing at John McCarthy’s and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock with burial immediately afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Nash, Avondale Drive, Greystones, peacefully at the Galway Clinic.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Dearly loved father of Margaret, Brian, Paul and the late Siobhan, John and Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Annette, grandchildren, great granddaughters, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) O'Connor (née O'Shaughnessy), Corcamore, Clarina.

Predeceased by husband Paddy and twins Karen and Patrick. Deeply regretted by sons Paul, Joe and Padraig, grandchildren Niamh, Eimer, Cathal, Aine, Aidan, sisters Mary, Ann, Angela and Betty, brothers Sonny and Morty, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of John (Sonny) Price, Keane Street, Killalee, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Nancy and dearest father of Finola, John, Kieran and Maria. Deeply regretted by his sisters Marian, Gloria and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm. to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Friday after 12.30pm Mass to Mount Saint Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Reidy (née Morgan), Graceton, St. Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle and formerly of Clounanna, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Anne, John, Mary, Liz, Kieran and the late Mike; sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Crecora Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Gus Williams, Quin's Cottages, Rosbrien, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Ellen (Nellie), wonderful father to Gretta, Josie and Gus and loving grandfather to Vanessa, Christopher, Graham, Sophie, Amy and Shirin. Deeply regretted by his sisters Clare and Gretta, his many nieces and nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 3.30pm. Removal at 5pm to St. Saviour’s Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Williams, Smith O'Brien Avenue, Killeely, peacefully at Shannon Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her sister Rosie, brother Gerry, sister-in-law Ann, nieces Loraine and Amanda, grandnephews Finn and Cody, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.