Deaths in Limerick - November 7, 2017

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Gleeson, Ballylooby, Knocklong.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, sons John, Liam and Matthew, daughter Mary, brother Michael (Haulie) Thurles, daughters-in-law Lily, Jodie and Collette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.