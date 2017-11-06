Deaths in Limerick - November 6, 2017

The death has occurred of Jeremiah Dillon, Newborough, Patrickswell, peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Sheila and Moira, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Patrickswell on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Patrickswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Grimes (née Downes), Kenyon Avenue, Killeely and late of Nicholas Street and Noonan's Cleaning.

Wife of the recently deceased Jimmy Grimes. Deeply regretted by sons Michael and James, daughters Karen, Mary and Rachel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Phyllis, Eileen and Betty, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards at Ballycannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMahon (née McNamara), St. Mary's Park and late of St Camillus Hospital.

Mother of the late Mary, Kevin and Kay. Deeply regretted by daughter Lily, son Ger and extended family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home this Monday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial in Mount Saint Lawrence Old cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Sarsfield Ward at St. Camillus Hospital.

The death has occurred of John J Upton, Knockane, Newcastle West, peacefully at his home.

Husband of the late of Nora. Deeply regretted by his sons Michael and John, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Tommy, Claire and Emily, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Wednesday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. No flowers please.