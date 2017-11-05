Deaths in Limerick - November 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Anthony Earls Kelly, Hogan Avenue, Kileely and late of Carew Park.

Deeply regretted by his parents Deirdre and Anthony, twin daughters Paige and Faye, his large extended family and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mt. St. Lawrence extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helen Greaney (née O'Malley), Tineteriffe, Cappamore and and formerly of Mullally Grove, Cappamore, peacefully at her residence.

Sadly missed by her partner Jim, daughters Mairéad, Sharon, Geraldine and Liz, sons Thomas and Michael, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12pm followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Irene Long, Corbally Road and late of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro, peacefully in the Corbally Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her husband Paschal, daughters Eleanor and Saundra, son Gerard, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Jessica, sons-in-law Kieran and Harry, daughter-in-law Noreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am arriving at 11am for cremation in the Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Tearnann ward St. Camillus Hospital.