Deaths in Limerick - November 4, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Devaney, Elm Park, Croom peacefully at UHL surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her sisters May Fox, Kitty Johnson, Alice Dineen, brother Billy. Very deeply regretted by her sister Nellie (O'Brien), brother-in-law Tim nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon requiem mass to Reilig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Noreen Flynn, Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Mary Jo, sister-in-law Myra, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. House private please.

The death has occurred of Sarah Gleeson (née Ryan), Ballinanama, Kilfinane, peacefully after a long illness in Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her husband Conor, her children Darragh and Caoimhe, mother Margaret, brother James, mother in law Rose, father in law Colm, sisters in law, brother in law, aunt and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends, neighbours and colleagues in Kilfinane, Celbridge and Dublin.

Reposing in her home in Ballinanama on Saturday evening 6 to 9pm and Sunday afternoon/evening from 3 to 9pm. Removal to Saint Andrew's Church, Kilfinane on Monday at 11.45am. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon. Buried immediately afterwards in Kilfinane cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Tipperary Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre.

The death has occurred of Sean Sheehan, Crossagalla, Ballysimon, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his sister Pauline and brother Joe. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Patrick, sisters Breda, Mary and Rose, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Donaghmore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of June Hay (née Caley), Croom and late of Ballygally, Co. Antrim, peacefully at Ennis General Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Austin. Loving mother of Heather (Peirce) and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters, sister Patricia, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Michael, Julie and Colin, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service in Kilpeacon Church of Ireland, Co. Limerick on Sunday November 5 at 3pm. Interment at a later date in Larne, Co. Antrim.

The death has occurred of Sr. Ita Madigan, Salesian Sisters, Caherdavin, formerly of Croagh, peacefully at Carrigoran House.

Pre-deceased by her parents Daniel and Hannah, brother Sean, sisters Mary (Dore), Sr. Catherine and Anne (McKenna). Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick (Croagh), sisters Teresa Fitzgerald (Scotland), Amelia Madigan (Cappagh) and Phil Neville (Dooradoyle), brother-in-law Derek Neville, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Salesian Community, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Salesian Convent, Caherdavin on Sunday from 4pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa McLoughlin (née Cusack), Oreen, Ballysimon Rd., Limerick City, formerly of Rosturk, Mulranny, Co. Mayo, in the loving care of the staff at Riverdale Nursing Home Blackwater.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Mary. Deeply missed by her daughters Teresa, Patsy, Rose, Trudy, Anne, Carmel and Bernadette, sons Michael, Patrick and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Blackwater this Sunday evening from 3pm with removal at 4:30pm to St Bridget’s Church, St. Patrick’s Rd, Limerick. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Jude Morris, Birch Avenue, Caherdavin Heights and late of Anco-Fas, Shannon, suddenly and peacefully at UHL.

Pre-deceased by his mother Mary Catherine and father William Patrick, his sister Una and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his cousins, great neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.