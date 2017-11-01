Deaths in Limerick - November 1, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael Harty, William Street, Nenagh, Tipperary and late of Hyde Road, Limerick, following an accident.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents William and Julie, his heartbroken brothers and sisters Willie, Darren, Danny, Ann Marie, Jimmy, Gerry, Brigie, Julie, Ned and Tony, grandparents, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh Wednesday, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Cissie) Kiely (née Long), Cahercorney, Herbertstown, peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and daughters Mary (O'Regan) & Mary (Mc Mahon) and grandchild Majella (O'Regan). Deeply regretted by her loving son Brendan, daughter-in-law Sandra, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Hospital Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Cliona's Foundation.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Donovan (née Quilligan), 'St. Therese', Corbally Road, Corbally, Limerick, peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Christy, dearest mother of Kate and Tracy and loving granny to Evan, Stephen, Conor, Cian and Ellie. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law John and Dermot, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Thady) Ryan (Smith), Cooga Lower, Doon, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his sisters Sr. Margaret and Sally and niece Mairéad; sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, son Kieran, daughters Sinéad, Aisling, Niamh and Aoife, brothers Paddy, Tommy and Fr. Billy, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Bridie, Joan, Anne and Bernie, sons-in-law Mark and Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Kate, Jack and John, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Wednesday evening from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in Doon Parish Church Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus Byrne, Whitethorn', Newtown, Castletroy, late of Independent Newspapers and past-president of Garryowen F.C, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Eileen, dearest father of Paul and Tara and adored grandad of David, Nathan, James, Keira and Edward, Cillian and Ellie. Deeply regretted by his sister Finola, brothers Gerard and Hugh, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Libby, relatives, former colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Leo, Beech Grove, Ballinacurra Weston, late mechanic, peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his sisters Phyllis, Noreen and Anne, brother John, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.