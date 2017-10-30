Deaths in Limerick - October 30, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Keyes (née Ryan Minor). Of Garravogue Road, Raheen, Limerick / Doon, Limerick

Died peacefully on October 29, 2017, at University Hospital Limerick, unexpectedly. Predeceased by her husband Bernard and her son Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Bernard, Sean and Con, grandchildren Jonathan, Deborah, Claire, Damien, Yvonne, Sharon and Michael, great grandchildren, extended family, a large circle of friends and all her carers. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Body donated to medical research.

The death has occurred of Esther Blake, née Hogan. Of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of the Hyde Road, Prospect. Pre deceased by her husband Joseph, sons Joe, John, Kieran and Philip, son-in-law Donie (O'Sullivan). Esther, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Patricia, Mary, Majella, Bernadette, Caroline, Emily, Angela and Siobhan, son Richard, sons-in-law Christian (O'Brien), David (Neill), Ken (Power) and John (O'Sullivan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Tim) Deady, of Cullamus, Kilmallock, Limerick / Tralee, Kerry

Veterinary Surgeon, formerly of High Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Died peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Denis, Maurice, John and Michael. Daughters Jacinta, Louisa, Marian, Elaine, Esther and Stephanie. Daughters-In-Law, Partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brother, sisters, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Arriving at S.S. Peter and Pauls Church Kilmallock Monday evening, October 30, at 4:30pm for prayers. Reposing at the church until 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 31st of October at 12noon. Burial Afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Ann Fitzgibbon (née Neenan), of Kilmallock, Athlacca, Limerick

On October 29, 2017. Died peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Ann, predeceased by her husband Sean, deeply regretted by her son John, daughter-in-law Vivienne, adored grandchildren Jack, Shane and Chloe, brothers Willie, Johnny, Brian and Noel, sisters Kay (Boyce), Mary (Scanlon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing this Monday evening at Milford Care Centre from 4pm, with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial to Granagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary O’Donnell (née Callinan), of Greenpark View, Ballinacurra, Limerick / Lisnagry, Limerick

Formerly of Laught, Lisnagry. On October 29, 2017, peacefully at Milford Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Dan. Sadly missed by her sister Joan Lynch, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Milford Hospice mortuary this Tuesday evening, October 31, from 5.30pm. with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Ave. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 1, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan-Fenton, of Kilfrush, Knocklong, Limerick / Garryspillane, Limerick

Formerly of Cloghast, Garryspillane. On October 28, 2017 peacefully, in Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband and best friend John, her father Denis, brother Tim, sisters Breed Sheedy, Mairéad Moloney and Cora O’Brien, adoring nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle and aunts, including Sister Aloysia SSP Birmingham, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday evening at O’Leary’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Glenbrohane Church on Tuesday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Auraclaw Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ivor Stack, of Strandville Gardens, O' Callaghan Strand, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of Irish Cement Ltd. On October 28, 2017, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Barbara and Carmel, sons, Ken, Leonard, Ivor, Alan and Liam, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension).

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.