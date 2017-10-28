Deaths in Limerick - October 28, 2017

The death has occurred of John Francis McDermott, of Shinrone, Offaly, Wexford and Limerick

Formerly of Wexford, Limerick, Zambia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Uganda. Died peacefully at home after a long illness. Predeceased by his brother Niall. Sadly missed by his wife Sue, sons Ruairi, Colm and Daragh, daughters Aoife and Niamh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Maeve, Maire and Nuala, brother Paul, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, followed by private cremation. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Treacys Funeral Directors, Shinrone.

The death has occurred of Órla Murphy O’Mahony (née Murphy), Ballincollig and late of Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick, peacefully, after a long and brave battle courageously fought.

Beloved wife and best friend of Cathal and loving and adored mother of precious Niamh, cherished daughter of Teresa (nee Russell) and the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John, Brian and Dermot, sister Niamh, in-laws Diarmuid, Ger, Louise, Sineád and Dara, nieces, nephews, godchildren Neil, Orla and Seán, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Lying in Repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Sunday evening from 5pm followed by prayers at 7.30pm. Reception into the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, Limerick on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Ballincollig, Cork. (Arriving in St. Oliver’s at 3pm approx).

The death has occurred of Hannah O'Grady (née Storin), Fieldview, Ballyea, Rathkeale, peacefully but unexpectedly at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, son Dermot, daughters Kay, Mary, Martina and Bernadette, sons-in-law Jim, Billy and Kevin, grandchildren Paul, Shauna, Chloe, Dylan, Dean and Jason, also remembering her grandson Jack, her sisters Kathleen and Joan, brother Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Monday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Clouncagh New Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Cahir, Kishyquirk, Ballysimon.

Beloved daughter of the late Margaret. Sadly missed by her father Frank, sister Dorothy, brother in law Martin, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore, this Monday from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christina (Teeny) Coonerty, Riverdale Nursing Home and late of Dublin Road, Limerick and Castleconnell, in the wonderful care of Mary, Peggy and the staff of Riverdale Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by brother Tony and extended family, sisters-in-law Gertie, Betty and Rose, nieces and nephews.

Reposing Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerard Griffin Street from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road, Limerick. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.