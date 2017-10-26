Deaths in Limerick - October 26, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy, Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Roches Road, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Nora Kennedy and his brother Eamonn. Sadly missed by his three daughters Theo, Anne Marie and Fiona, two sons Paul and Brian, sisters Noleen, Ann, Helen and Mary, brother Brian, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rathkeale Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy McCormack, Palmerstown Court, Mungret Street, Limerick city and late of Hyde Avenue, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Gretta (O’Shea), Tracey (Dexter), Alison (McCormack), sons Simon (Witteman), Scott (McCormack), grandchildren Vanessa, Graham, Amy, Sophie, Shirin, Shannon, Jamie, Emily, Sam and Amber, brothers Junior, Gerry and Percy, sisters-in-law Ann and Mary, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Monday after 10am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.