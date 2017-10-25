Deaths in Limerick - October 25, 2017

The death has occurred of James Costelloe, St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort, Co. Kerry and formerly of Turraree, Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Ferris' Funeral Home, Shanagolden today, Wednesday, from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.

The death has occurred of Síle Qulligan, 2 Clogrennan Terrace, Ennis Road, Limerick City and formerly of Stonehall, Newport, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Philip Ryan, dearest mother of Beth and loving sister of Anne (Kavanagh), Mary, Eibhlís (Flynn), Jack, Pat and Garry. Deeply regretted by her aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many close friends.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday evening at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. House strictly private. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Fox, Ballintubber/Cullane., Ballylanders, peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Maura, brothers Jackie, Paddy, Mike and Gerry, sisters-in-law Lena, Mary, Jean and Breda, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of local, South-Board and County-Board G.A.A. friends.

Reposing at Ballylanders G.A.A.Clubhouse on this Wednesday 25th from 5pm. Removal at 8pm. to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Cork.