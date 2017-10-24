Deaths in Limerick - October 24, 2017

The death has occurred of Ellen Donohoe (née Hennessy)Lucan, Co. Dublin & late of Cottage, Dromin, Co. Limerick, peacefully under the loving care of the staff of St Martha's nursing home Charleville Co. Cork.

Wife of the late Martin Donohoe, predeceased by her children Carmel, Mary, John and Kate, sadly missed by her son, Patrick Anthony, grandchildren Jonathan, Sarah, Laurence, Francesca and Gail, her sister Christine Hennessy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Dromin, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with funeral immediately afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Illaunamanagh, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Michael Nash, Carnagh, Ballyhahill.

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Mary, Sons Michael & Peter, Daughters Ann, Teresa & Imelda, Brother Joe, Sisters Sr. Nora, Mary, Teresa, Kit & Eileen, Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home, Shanagolden on Wednesday from 6-8pm with removal to Kilcolman Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Winnie Rainsford (née O'Sullivan), Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, Co. Limerick.

Wife of the late Michael. sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.