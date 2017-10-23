Deaths in Limerick - October 23, 2017

The death has occurred of Thomas Braddish, St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his wife Winnie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Crowley (née O'Carroll), James Street and late of Waller’s Well, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved mother of Derek, Desmond and Deirdre. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Philomena, grandchildren David, Donna, Shaun, Desmond, Sinéad and Liona, great-grandson Omar, sisters Maureen and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday after 11am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Halpin, 'Islevaroo', Ballysimon Road, former thatcher, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Tricia and dearest father of Tom, Sadhbh and Eibhlín. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sister Grace, uncle Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Ballysimon Road on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Thursday after 11am Mass to Cahernorry Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jonathan Irwin, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Dublin, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Jim, Christine and Stanley, sister Sarah and her partner Lloyd, nephews Conor and Kian, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Thursday at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Milford Grange, Castletroy and originally from Ballyea, Ballina, Co Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by family, in the wonderful care of staff at University Hospital Limerick.

A big, strong man with warm hands and a warm heart, he is sadly missed by his daughter Finola, son Liam, wife Kathleen (nee Rohan), brother Paddy, sister Mary, extended family and friends.

At Michael’s request, his body has been donated to UCD School of Medicine and Medical Science. A musical memorial service will be held at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill, County Tipperary on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.

The death has occurred of James Grimes (senior), Kenyon Avenue, Killeely, late of Cleeves, Coonagh Fishermen and Thomond Tyres, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Joan, children Karen, Mary, Michael, James and Rachel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Julie and Rebecca, sisters Molly, Chrissie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, cousins Michael, Geraldine and Lulu and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Anne Hayes, Ballyfruta, Glenbrohane, in the loving care of the Matron Helen, Nurses and Staff of Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Tim, John, Mick, sisters Joan and Peggy. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to Glenbrohane Church, arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Auraclaw Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita O'Carroll (née Farrell), Cois Carrig, Clarina and late of Mayorstone, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Niall, dearest mother of Tom, Ger, Neil, Fiona, Oorla and the late Joan and cherished granny to Emma, Kieran, Orlaith, John, Aoife, Niall, Bryan, Sarah, David, Shane, Eoghan, Ciara, Jack, Sophie and the late Ian. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, Eileen, Eileen and Kathleen, sons-in-law Brendan, John and John, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Funeral on Wednesday after 1pm Mass to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.