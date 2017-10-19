Sadness at death of well-known Limerick bus driver

THERE is widespread sadness in Limerick following the death of a well-known bus driver and vibrant local personality.

Noel McNamara, Clarina, passed away at University Hospital Limerick on October 18 after a short illness.

Tributes have been paid to the well-loved bus driver, late of McElligott’s Coaches and Brown & O’Gorman Crash Repairs, who is survived by his wife Lily.

Noel regularly drove school buses in Ballybrown and the surrounding parishes, and became a popular figure with schoolchildren over decades of driving.

In a statement on Facebook, Ballybrown GAA club said that it was “saddened” to hear of the passing of Noel.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Lily and their extended family. Noel Mc was a very well known community figure. Especially with many of our juvenile players whom he drove to school and every match.

“They will all miss his big smile and happy words for each and every one. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.”

Dearly loved father of Laura, Fiona and Glen, Noel was also grandad to Charlie, Brandon, Nicole and Caleb.

He is sadly missed by his loving brothers Patrick and Mike (Carnane, Fedamore), sisters Geraldine and Anne Fitzgibbon (Granagh), mother-in-law Kathleen, Glen's partner Lisa, Fiona's partner Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral details are as follows:

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.