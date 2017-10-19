Deaths in Limerick - October 19, 2017

The death has occurred of Kitty Curtin (née Boyle), The Ferns, Blackrock, Co. Louth and formerly of Main Street, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, peacefully.

Beloved wife of the late Des and dear mother of Larry, and grandmother of Eimear, Aidan, and Declan. Deeply regretted by her son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Philippa, brother Monsignor Liam Boyle, sister Aine Boyle, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Larry’s home, no 7, Clos Deirdriu, The Ferns, Blackrock, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Newcastle West. Family Flowers only. Donations to the North Louth Hospice.

The death has occurred of Thomas Hogan, Hogans Shop, Glin, peacefully at home surrounded by his adored wife Eily, his much loved children Mary, Paddy, Marcella, Eileen, John, Anne and Edel.

Deeply regretted by his wife and children, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law John, Michael and Roy, his adored grandchildren, niece, nephews, his loyal customers, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday for 12 noon Mass at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West.

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Magner (née Nelligan), Hillview House, Ashford, Ballagh, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Wife of the late Johnny and sister of the late Mary Ita. Survived by loving daughters Mary, Ita and Patricia, sons John and Maurice, brother Tommy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Saturday from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Ashford Church. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

The death has occurred of Noel McNamara, Ballybrown, Clarina, late of McElligott's Coaches and Brown & O'Gorman Crash Repairs, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, after a short illness.

Beloved husband of Lily. Dearly loved father of Laura, Fiona and Glen. Grandad to Charlie, Brandon, Nicole and Caleb. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Patrick and Mike (Carnane, Fedamore), sisters Geraldine and Anne Fitzgibbon (Granagh), mother-in-law Kathleen, Glen's partner Lisa, Fiona's partner Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rose O'Connell (née O'Callaghan), O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, former member of the Dominican Choir and Musica Sacra Chorale, current member of St. Munchin's Church Choir, peacefully at her daughter's residence.

Beloved wife of the late Con. Adored mother of Niall, Yvonne & Sharon. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law June, sons-in-law Ed & Ray, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger Walters, Shelbourne Road and Watch House Cross, peacefully, at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Marie, dearest father of Orla, Avril & Colm and adored granda to Kate, Gearóid, Cathal, Cian, Seán, Gerard & Ellen Deeply regretted by his brother Jimmy, sister Mary (Hartigan), daughter-in-law Denise, sons-in-law Vinny & Attila brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.