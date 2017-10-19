Sadness as well known Limerick fuel merchant dies

THERE is sadness in Limerick at the death of well known fuel merchant Ger Walters.

A household name in the Limerick fuel business for over 60 years, the Shelbourne Road man died peacefully at St John’s Hospital this Wednesday.

He operated Ger Walters Fuels at Watch House Cross, Kileely Road and was in the fuel business for over 60 years. The business will remain closed this Friday and Saturday as a mark of respect.

Ger will be sadly missed by his many customers and friends and is survived by his wife Marie, children Orla, Avril and Colm, his eight grandchildren, brother James and sister Mary (Hartigan), daughter-in-law Denise, sons-in-law Vinny and Attila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.