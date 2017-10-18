Deaths in Limerick - October 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Salvatore (Tony) Mulé, Limerick, Walton-on-Thames, London, England, peacefully at St.Peter’s Hospital, Chertsy.

Deeply regretted by his wife Rose (Vereker), brother-in-law Christy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Friday after 11 am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (New Extension).

The death has occurred of Margaret Smith (née Lyons), of Birmingham and formely of Glenroe, Co. Limerick, peacefully in her sleep.

Predeceased by her husband, Jim. Sadly missed by her daughter, Anne, son, David and families, her granchildren, Megan, Harry and Sinead, her sisters, Kathleen and Mary, brothers, Dermot, Tom, Michael abd Pat, nieces and nephews, relatives and her many friends in St. Annes’ Parish and beyond.

Removal on Sunday to St. Anne R C Church, Digbeth, Birmingham arriving at 4pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.15am followed by burial at Brandwood End Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Billy O'Sullivan, Ballywilliam South, Rathkeale, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved father of the late Aidan. He is survived by his wife Margaret, family Sineád, David, Kevin and Liam, daughters-in-law Caroline, Chris and Anna, grandchildren Ryan, Caoimhín, Ailisha, Odhran, Brannoc, Amy and Emily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at St.Mary’s Church, Rathkeale on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Nancy O'Connell (née Moore), College View Drive, Shannon Banks, Corbally, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved mother of Gerard and Marnie. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Ryan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Hartigan, St. Senan Street, St. Mary's Park and late of London, UK.

Deeply regretted by sisters Maisie, Kathleen and extended family. Cremation will take place in London.

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Jeanie) Buckley (née Joyce), Creagh Avenue, Kileely.

Deeply regretted by her husband "Domo", daughters Sandra and Lorraine, grandchild Lauren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law David and Jeff, nieces, nephews and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.