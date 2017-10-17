Deaths in Limerick - October 17, 2017

The death has occurred of Andy Ryan, Ballymacashel, Mungret and Janesboro, suddenly.

Survived by brothers Noel, Gerry and Thomas, sisters Anne (Stacke), Lily (Byrnes) and Jacinta (Hone), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30pm at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maurice P. Fitzgerald, Raheen, Ballyneety and Priory Park, Clancy Strand, formerly of An Post, at his home.

Husband of the late Joan (née Kelleher), predeceased by his brother John and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his niece Ann, nephew John, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Knockea. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Raheen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Frawley, Newbridge, Askeaton and late of Abbeylands, Rathkeale.

Survived by wife Helen, daughters Helen, Marguerite, Olga, Tina, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-n-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Gubbins, Ballycampion, Bruff, peacefully in the loving care of Beechlodge Nursing Home, Bruree.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, many neighbours and friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening, from 6 pm at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, with removal to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff, at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11 am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Breda Kelly (née Ryan), Knocknagow, Golf Links Road, Castletroy, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of Dermot, dearest mother of Séan, Eithne, Maura, Colm, Aileen and Grainne and adored granny to Lea, Tom, Suzie, Patrick, Tara, Pearse, Brian and Íosla. Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Removal will arrive at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy on Thursday at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Kelly (née Scanlon), Roxboro Road, Roxboro, late of St. Camillus Hospital, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her husband Dominic, sons, loving daughter Rita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Paul Scanlon (U.K.), sister Joan Wilson, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. on Thursday from 4:30pm, followed by Removal at 6pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sarsfield Ward, St.Camillus' Hospital.

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née McInerney), Cliona Park, Moyross.

Deeply regretted by daughters Adele, Pamela, Marie, brother Jimmy, sister Bridget Wood (UK), grandchildren, Dylan, Abby, Lexie, Jamie, son-in-law Michael, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm to Corpus Christi Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards at Tulla Cemetery.