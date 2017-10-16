Deaths in Limerick - October 16, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patie) Heffernan, Gortnagloss, Templeglantine, peacefully at Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla.

Deeply regretted by his brother Jim (Abbeyfeale), sister-in-law Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.30 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael McElligott, Beechwood Drive, Greystones.

Beloved dad of Cora (Bent), Ann (Walshe), Fiona (Robinson) and Michelle (Carpenter) and their late mother Nuala (Moran).

Michael danced his last waltz on Saturday, October 14. He was surrounded by his family and special friend Bernie (Moroney) and his true friend Paddy (Creedon). He left us gently after a brave stoic fight with beautiful memories and love to last a lifetime. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, his two surviving sisters Patsy and Kathleen, sons-in-law, grandchildren including the late baby Ian, great-grandchildren and a wide circle of lifelong friends, in particular those from Bill and Bob's Club.

Reposing at Griffin's Funeral Home, John's Gate, Limerick on Wednesday, October 18 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Please join Michael for a celebration of his life with music and memories on Thursday October 19 in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred of Catherine Pickford (née King), Talbot Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, late of The Good Council Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her sons Alan and Patrick, daughter Alison, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Gillian, brothers and sisters, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Saviour's Church. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Power, Duxtown, Rathkeale, peacefully at St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West.

Survived by his wife Marie, sister Chrissie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rathkeale, on Wednesday for burial at 1pm. Donations, if desired, to St. Ita's Community Hospital in lieu of Mass Cards.

The death has occurred of Andy Ryan, Ballymacashel, Mungret and late of Janesboro, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by his family, friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

The death has occurred of Teresa Hughes (née Coughlan), Greenhills Road, Garryowen, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Loving wife of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Catherdal. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 12.15pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Austin McCoy, Silverbrook, Mill Road, Corbally, late of 5, James' Street and late Painter and Decorator, suddenly at home.

Beloved husband of Marie and loving father of Amanda. Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Salih, granddaughter Zara, brothers Michael, Ray and Foncie, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alphonsus (Fonnie) McSweeney, 196 Ballinacurra Gardens, formerly of Rathuard, Ballysheedy, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Rita. Dearly loved father of Patrick, Claire, Lianne and Mary. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Stacey, grandchildren, sister Marie, brother-in-law Neilus, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.