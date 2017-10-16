OPHELIA: Four funerals postponed in Limerick due to storm conditions

FOUR funerals that were due to take place this Monday were postponed due to safety concerns as Limerick braced itself for Hurricane Ophelia.

Gerry Griffin of Griffins Undertakers in Limerick city said it was “unprecedented” to have to postpone funerals due to weather conditions, and this has not been the case in his 45 years in the business.

The funerals of deceased persons from Dooradoyle, Granagh, Garryowen and St Mary’s Park will now be celebrated on Tuesday instead, according to updated death notices published online this morning.

Cross’ Funeral Homes had to cancel three funeral Masses but carried out one cremation this Monday.

Again, they said it was the first time funeral services have been disrupted by Mother Nature, with the exception of delays in flights for remains repatriated to Limerick from abroad.

Churches across Limerick remained open this Monday, but members of the clergy told the Limerick Leader that “very few are attending Mass”, following advice from various authorities to stay indoors.

Evening Masses are still scheduled to go ahead in a number of churches in the Limerick diocese tonight.