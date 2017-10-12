Deaths in Limerick - October 12, 2017

The death has occurred of Denis Horgan, Cragg Wood, Mountcollins, peacefully at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Denis, husband of the late Lizzie (nee Morrissey); sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Sheila Horgan, niece Hilda Campbell, nephews Con and John Horgan, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday evening from 5.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Church of the Asumption, Mountcollins. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Sullivan, Sheares St., Kilmallock, peacefully at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Survived by nephew John Hannan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy Funeral Home, Kilmallock Friday between 6.30-7.30pm. Removal afterwards to S.S Peter and Pauls Church, Kilmallock. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12noon. Burial Afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vera Reynolds, Limerick and formerly of Grallagh, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home, Limerick and previously at Askeaton Nursing Home and Thomond House, Limerick.

Daughter of the late John and Mary Reynolds and sister of the late Eamon, Michael and Virginia. Vera will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, sisters Bridie (Eadie), Eithne (Galvin), May (Izard) and Theresa (Fisher), brothers-in-law James, Francis and Bruce, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and her devoted friend and carer Martin Hogan (Limerick).

Removal Friday evening to The Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal (Mantua) arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Ryan (B), Blackrock, Dublin & formerly of Toomaline Lower, Doon, suddenly in Lanzarote.

Bridget (Breda), retired teacher Loreto Primary School, Dalkey; daughter of the late Kitty and Jimmy and sister of the late Catherine McGrath (Celbridge) and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brothers Liam and Michael, sister Mary O’Reilly (Wexford), brothers-in-law Tony and Ger, sisters-in-law Josephine and Geraldine, nieces Catherine, Emma, Geraldine and Áine, nephews Gerard, Keith, James and Fearghal, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends (especially former colleagues and friends in Dublin).

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon on Friday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.