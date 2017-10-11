Deaths in Limerick - October 11, 2017

The death has occurred of Leo Morrison, Morrison's Bar, Ballysimon, late of Monaleen GAA Club, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick following a brief illness.

Predeceased by his sister Phyllis. Beloved husband of Noreen and adored father of Frances, Leo, James and Noirin. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Saundra, son-in-law David, his cherished grandchildren Leo, Jenny, Tom and Alex, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family, large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass, Sunday at 1pm, with funeral afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martina O’Carroll, Garryglass Gardens, Ballinacurra Weston, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Amy, parents Joseph and Mary, sisters Anne Marie and Louise,nephew Jamie, partner John, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Riordan (née Whelan), Mulcair Road, Raheen Heights, Limerick city, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by her loving Husband Niall, sons Mark, Paul and Brian, granddaughters Sophie, Jenny, Rebecca and Sarah, daughters-in-law Noelle, Liz and Sarah, sister Laura, brothers Bernard and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Philip Stewart, Fukuoka, Japan, Roscrea and Limerick, after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Fusae. Sadly missed by his brothers Alastair, James, Robert, sister Pamela, sisters-in-law Breda and Helen, Vicent, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Memorial Service at 12.30pm on Saturday at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick.