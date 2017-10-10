Deaths in Limerick - October 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Joe (Bally) Brophy, Maigue Way, John Carew Park, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Geraldine and father of the late Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Michelle, Patsy and Joe, mother Angela (Brophy) grandchildren, Patsy’s partner Stephen, Joe’s partner Lisa-Marie, brothers Eugene and John, sisters Helen, Deirdre, Ann and Myra, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to the Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patricia Casey (née Winters), Lisheen Homes, Caherdavin and formerly of Bruree, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Beloved wife of the late William and mother of the late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving family, John, Nora, William, Patricia and Oliver, sister Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Fitzgerald, Janemount Park, Corbally, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick after short illness.

Dearly Beloved husband of Ann & Father of David, Vyvette & Derek. Grandad of Chris, Kelly, Rose, Salvador, Kaho, Rian, Aila & Summer.Deeply regretted by his loving family, Brother Peter, sister- in- law Rita, nieces, nephews, first Cousins, very wide circle of Family and Friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Gerard O'Donoghue, Jebel View, The Meadows, Ballycannon West, Meelick and formerly of Mungret, late Blood Bank, suddenly in Portugal.

Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father of Peter and Gerard, brother of Arthur. Sadly missed by his extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Meelick. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Walsh (née McCarthy), St Mary's Terrace, Askeaton, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughter Jennifer, sister Mary, brother Bill, brother-in-law Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan's Funeral Home, Askeaton, on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.