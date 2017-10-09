Deaths in Limerick - October 9, 2017

THE death has occurred of Maureen Butler (née Carey), Callaghan’s Cross, Ballyagran.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dear mother of John, Peg, Mick, Patsy, Peter, Helen and the late baby Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Hawe’s Funeral Home, Charleville on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Colmanswell Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rita MacCarthy (née O'Callaghan), Smiths Road, Charleville and Hospital, peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Gobnait’s Nursing Home, Ballyagran.

Deeply regretted by her husband Finbarr, daughters Mary, Siobhan and Kathy, sons Tadhg and Barry, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Malley Funeral Home’s New Line Charleville on Tuesday from 6:30pm until removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of An tAth. Seán Ó Duinn OSB, Glenstal Abbey, Murroe, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Sadly missed by his relatives, his monastic brethren at Glenstal Abbey and a wide circle of friends and former students.

Reposing in the Monastery from 3.30pm until 5pm on Tuesday, followed by removal to the Abbey Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura O'Donovan (née O'Riordan), Gortboy, Kilmallock, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the Matron and staff of Marie Goretti Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Maura, in her 98th year, wife of the late Tim. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, Noreen, Séan, Mary, Siobhán, Majella and their partners Uwe, Marion, Paddy (Deceased), John, and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6.30om at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 8pm to SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Kilmallock. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora O'Sullivan (née Roche), Dromroe, Ballagh and Tournafulla, unexpectedly.

Nora, wife of the late Michael and mother of the late Marie; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Breda, son Seán, sisters Peg Horgan and Eily Kennelly, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Monica Meaney (née Stack), Old Cratloe Road, Meelick, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughter Sinead, son Brian, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Carol, darling grandchildren Siún, Eoin and Róisín, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or IMNDA.

The death has occurred of Raymond (Ray) Morrissey, Mount Vincent, Rosbrien, late of Aer Rianta, Shannon, peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Husband of the late Carol and father of the late Alan. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Gina, granddaughters Kim and Jennifer, son-in-law Jermi, nephews Nigel and Shane, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dolores Moylan, Rosehill, O’Callaghan Strand and formerly of Pennywell Road, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her beloved Tony. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Annette, brother Declan, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Ann-Marie Nand (née Moynihan), Dublin, Naas and late of Croom.

Daughter of the late Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Christopher, Shane and Conor and husband Babar, mother Ann, sister Dawn, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends

Reposing Monday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church Croom. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon requiem mass to Relig Mhuire.

The death has occurred of Hugh O'Neill, Carrig East, Clarina, late Irish Cement, late Caretaker Kilkeedy Graveyard, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Denis, Marian, Ruth, Geraldine and Rachel. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Luke, Ellie, Paul, Phoebe, Josh, Logan, sons-in-law Declan, Greg and Dermot, daughters-in-law Theresa and Mags, sisters Breda, Ruth, Rita, Geraldine and Anne, mother-in-law Mary Garvey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm. Removal to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paul Reilly, Bearys Cross, Sandy Lane, Boher and Lough Gowna, Cavan, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Peter, Martin and Fiona. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Margaret and Jenny, son-in-law Damien (Egan), cherished grandchildren Laura, Emma, Adam, Sarah, Charlie & Cassie, brothers Gerard, Martin, Liam, Danny and Colm, sisters Annette and Ellie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Boher. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Abbington Cemetery, Murroe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Aidan Setright, Singland Crescent, Garryowen, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Sharon, Michelle and Valerie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Tuesday after 2pm Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Noreen Skehan (née Collopy), Swallow Drive, Carew Park, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, late of St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle and Krups.

Wife of the late Patrick (Buddy) Skehan and mother of the late Sharon. Deeply regretted by son Paul, brothers Don, Patrick, Anthony, Raymond and Adrian, sisters Marion and Brenda, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St, John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.