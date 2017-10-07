Deaths in Limerick - October 7, 2017

The death has occurred of Jimmy Brosnan, Ardykoehane, Bruff, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, son Niall, daughters Marie and Nora, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren,sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt, uncle,nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening from 5 pm at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff, with removal at 7 pm to Ss. Peter and Paul's Church, Bruff. Requiem Mass at 11 am Monday, followed by burial to Grange Churchyard. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Madge Gaffney (née Thompson), formerly of Ballinacurra, peacefully in the care of the staff at St Paul’s Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Hayes (née o'Donnell), Lough, Pallasgreen, peacefully at her home.

Pre deceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Margaret, son Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons Billy, Pat, John, Garry and Dinny, daughters Eileen and Mary, sisters in law, son in law, daughters in law, adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Sunday evening at 6pm, with removal to Nicker Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Ballinlough Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sheila McCarthy (née O'Connell), Abbey Avenue, Corbally and formerly of Carrignafoy, Cobh, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Retired Garda Superintendent). Dearly loved mother of Neil, Claire (Ryan), Eithne (O’ Brien), Jane (Egan) and the late Elizabeth. Sister of the late Denis and John. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Ger, Donncha and Mike, daughter-in-law Helen, her 13 grandchildren, sisters-in-law Nuala and Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by removal to Cobh Cathedral for prayers at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery, Cobh.

The death has occurred of Alice Moloney (née McMahon), Anhid, Croom, peacefully after a short illness, bravely borne, at her daughter Catherine Lynch's home.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Stiofán, family Catherine, Michael, Stephen, Dermott and Kieran, son-in-law Tomás, daughters-in-law Margaret and Louise, adoring grandchildren Ciara, Owen, Abi and Leah, brothers John and Gerry, nephews, nieces, sisters-in law, relatives, kind neighbours and her very large circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 5.30 - 8.00pm. Remains arriving Monday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Croom. Burial afterwards at Relig Mhuire, Croom.

The death has occurred of Richard J. (Richie) Woulfe, Cratloe House, Abbeyfeale, peacefully at his residence.

Father of the late Maurice; deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Johnny, Stephen, Richard and Declan, daughters Nuala, Maura and Nora Christina, sisters Helen, Kathleen and Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday from 4.30pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral Afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Brú Columbanus, Cork. House private please.

The death has occurred of Andrey Maltsev, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle and formerly from the Komi Republic, Russia, tragically at sea.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Elena and beloved daughter Lera, parents Vitalii and Maria, sister Alina and her husband Andrei, brother Vasilii and his wife Tatyna, father-in-law Rashid, mother-in-law Valentina, sisters-in-law Irena and Julia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in both Russia and Ireland.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Nessan's church, Raheen. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations appreciated to Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The death has occurred of Frank O'Callaghan, O'Malley Park and late of Elm Place, Rathbane and Noel O'Connor Butchers, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Brother of the late Eugene and Pat. Frank, deeply regretted by his daughter Joeanne, son James, grandson Jamie, sisters Ann, Susan and Yvonne, aunt Geraldine, sister-in-law Essie, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to the Holy Family Parish Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.