Tragic Limerick fisherman Andrey Maltsev to be laid to rest

The Limerick fisherman who tragically died when he was swept into the sea off the Clare Coast will be laid to rest next week.

The remains of Andrey Maltsev, 45, were discovered on a beach on Inis Meain last Friday after he entered the water near Doonbeg while fishing on the morning of September 16.

The Russian national, who worked at Tredwell Electrical in Raheen for the past three years and Mr Binman before that, lived in Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, with his family and was formerly from the Komi Republic, Russia.

A major search operation took place after his co-worker raised the alarm following the incident, which happened at the spectacular but notorious Blue Pool.

Around 40 friends and colleagues from Limerick travelled to Doonbeg to assist with the search operation for the fisherman after he went missing.

Mr Maltsev is survived by his heartbroken wife Elena and beloved daughter Lera, parents Vitalii and Maria, sister Alina and her husband Andrei, brother Vasilii and his wife Tatyna, father-in-law Rashid, mother-in-law Valentina, sisters-in-law Irena and Julia, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in both Russia and Ireland.

He will repose at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Nessan's church, Raheen. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations appreciated to Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard.