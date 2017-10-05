Deaths in Limerick - October 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Bourke, Lilac Court, Keyes Park and late of Irish Cement Ltd, peacefully in his 91st year, at Adare and District Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of Mary and adored father of William, Michael, Patrick, Mary, Breda, Beatrice and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.45pm to the Holy Family Parish Church. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Dee Harnett, Kilconlea Upper, Abbeyfeale, unexpectedly at University Hospital Limerick.

Son of the late Tadhgeen and Eily; deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila (nee Griffin), daughter Amanda, sons Dean, Keith and Tristan, brother Seán, sisters Mary (Lane) and Síle, mother-in-law Peggy(Griffin), nephews Michael and T.J.Lane, aunt, brothers-in-law, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit and the Cardiology Unit University Hospital Limerick.