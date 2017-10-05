Life-long Limerick FC fan Peter 'The Legend' Quinn passes away

YOU DON’T often see the word ‘legend’ in a death notice but that was the late and great Limerick man Peter Quinn.

The lifelong Limerick FC supporter, who died on peacefully on Tuesday at Milford Hospice, will be laid to rest this Saturday.

Peter was a character. A camera was always hanging around his neck. His motto was always, “Shoot first, ask questions later”.

Limerick FC said its thoughts were with the Quinn family. The club described him as “a lifelong supporter and regular photographer at our matches”.

“Peter previously played with Star Rovers and remained heavily involved with the club through the years, as well as spending time in America with his wife Rita. Peter will be a familiar face to supporters as he has been a regular at our games, continuing to photograph the action pitchside. The club send our best wishes to him and his family.”

Peter and Rita grew up in St Mary’s Park. They met by chance when a ball was kicked into a back garden and love blossomed.

He had to emigrate to England for work and Rita followed him over. They wed at 23. A couple of years later they returned home and opened a shop on the Hyde Road. In the late seventies they headed for Los Angeles.

Fourteen years ago they returned to Limerick and lived happily in a lovely home outside Caherconlish. Last April, the couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

A Rolls Royce brought them to the Millennium Centre which was decorated in a style befitting a Hollywood couple.

Peter was in great form, saying the 84-year-old couple were “going to reverse the numbers and be 48 for the night”. It will be an evening that will live long in the memory of their family and friends who attended.

Peter Quinn met many legends during his life – Michael Jackson, Madonna and George Best – but he was also a legend in his own right. May he rest in peace.

Peter’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughter Maria, son Simon, daughter-in-law Deeanna, son-in-law Gene, grandson Joshua, brother Eddie, sister Maura, sisters-in-law Sylvia, Paula and Rose, brothers-in-law Junior, Tommy, Derry, Pat and Austin, nieces, nephews, relatives and many, many friends.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 7 in Mount Saint Lawrence (extension) cemetery following a 10am service at Limerick Christian Centre (Old Mungret College). Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Friday, October 6 from 6.30pm to 8pm.