Large crowds turn out as Limerick businessman Tom Moran's son Sean is laid to rest

FRIENDS, neighbours, business and sporting people turned out in large numbers this Monday to support Tom Moran and his family as they mourned the loss of their beloved son and brother, Sean.

Sean’s loyal and loving partner of seven years, Jacob Luciasson, was among the chief mourners.

Sean died suddenly on Sunday, September 24, while on holiday with friends in Marbella, Spain. He had gone for a rest but was found dead about 9pm that evening, another victim of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. He was just 32 years old.

Sean’s remains were brought back to Dublin last weekend where he was waked at his parents’ home and where long-time family friend Fr Tim O’Leary said a private Mass.

Fr O’Leary also led the Requiem Mass on Monday in Rathfarnham which was attended by close friends and relatives of the family but also by many from the worlds of sport and business.

Among the congregation were Brendan Grace, June Rodgers and Charlie Chawke, members of the victorious 1973 Limerick hurling team including Eamon Cregan and Eamon Rea, former Limerick football manager Liam Kearns and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp.

Limerick GAA County Board was represented by chairman Oliver Mann,secretary Mike O’Riordan and president, Rory Kiely.

“It was a very moving experience and very much a family funeral. It was a very sad occasion,” Mr Mann said.

Among the gifts brought to the altar to symbolise Sean’s all-too-short life were a scissors, representing his work as a fashion designer, a family photograph and a set of dumb-bells as a reminder of his commitment to health and fitness.

Fr O’Leary, who gave the homily, described Sean as a young man of great talent and tenacity who was kind to the core.

Sean studied art and fashion in London and was hugely creative both in fashion and architecture, Fr O’Leary said. Lady Gaga was one of his clients, the congregation was told. If Sean got something between his teeth, he would follow it to the end, he said.

“He followed his dream.

“He was a very caring, wonderful, gentle and loving person. He was very handsome too. One would have to be energised by him,” Fr O’Leary said.

Sean, he added, showed tremendous courage and strength when his dad Tom became ill following a fall last year. He gave up his London job to come home and care for Tom.

The cremation which followed the Requiem Mass was private.

Sean is mourned by parents Tom and Sheila, his partner Jacob, his brothers Tommy, Michael, Stephen and Brendan and sisters Karen and Tracey, by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 17 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, colleagues and many friends.