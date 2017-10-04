Deaths in Limerick - October 4, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick McCoy, Monaleen Park, Castletroy and late of Nicholas' Street, Limerick and former Painter Mid West Health Board, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of the late Noreen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Majella and Martine, son Ger, grandchildren Trevor, Alan, Richard (Junior), Lorcan, Sìona, Gary and Sophie, great-grandson Phoenix, sons-in-law Richard and Denis, daughter-in-law Marguerite, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Phillips, Highfield, Ennis Road and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth and late of Draper Eireann, Dock Road, peacefully in the tender care of Milford Hospice.

Beloved husband of Ann and adored father of Annette, Sharon and the late John. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Mark (Keyes) and George (Connolly), his adored grandchildren Rebecca, Aisling and Jack, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Peter Quinn ‘The Legend’, Caherconlish and late of St Mary’s Park and Ballinacurra Weston and lifelong supporter of Limerick FC, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, daughter Maria, son Simon, daughter-in-law Deeanna, son-in-law Gene, grandson Joshua, brother Eddie, sister Maura, sisters-in-law Sylvia, Paula and Rose, brothers-in-law Junior, Tommy, Derry, Pat and Austin, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal to Limerick Christian Centre (Old Mungret College) on Saturday to arrive for 10am Service. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Collins (née Curry), 4 Marian Terrace, Cappamore and formerly of Rostellan, Middleton, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, son John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Siobhan and Michael, niece, nephew, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Towerhill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (PJ) Lucey, formerly of Kilcornan, Raheen and Tralee who died peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by Anne, his children, Darragh, Emma and Daniel, siblings Sean and Eileen, brothers in law Terry and Bryan, grandchildren, son and daughters in law, nieces, nephews and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Askeaton on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to Kilcornan Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only.