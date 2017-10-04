Limerick teacher remembered for infusing work 'with great passion'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former teacher at Salesian Primary School in Limerick, who died this week.

Elizabeth Halpin, who lived in Clarina, passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 3.

She was a past student of Mary Immaculate College where she trained as a teacher until she graduated in 1972.

Mary O’Riley, a former colleague and teacher at Salesian Primary School, Fernbank, described Mrs Halpin as someone who was always willing to go the extra mile for the benefit of the school and the children in her care.

“She lived her teaching career with great optimism infusing her work with passion and dedication. Fairness was her middle name and she was always willing to give everybody praise where it was due.”

Elizabeth Halpin (née Jones), Breskabeg, Clarina and late of Broadford, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son John-Philip, daughter Ruth, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her former family home in Broadford on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.