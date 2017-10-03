Deaths in Limerick - October 3, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick Collins, Assumpta Park, Island Road, late of St Mary’s Park and Limerick Parks, Lanigan Builders and Gas Works.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy and father of the late Ray. Deeply regretted by his sons Joe, Patrick, daughters Catherine, Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Halpin (née Jones), Breskabeg, Clarina and Broadford, former teacher, Salesian Primary School, Fernbank, peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son John-Philip, daughter Ruth, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her former family home in Broadford on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Colette McAteer (née Stapleton), Abbeyview, Adare, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Gerry. Dearly loved mother of Marian, Joe, Colette, Gerard, John, Lorraine and the late Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Imelda and Maura, brother Georgie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien, Sheehan’s Road, Newcastle West.

Reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home today, Tuesday, from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to Newcastle West Bible Fellowship, North Quay, Newcastle West. Funeral Service at Newcastle West Bible Fellowship tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Sheehan, Rossa Villas, Garryowen Road, late of Ranks, peacefully at the Good Council Nursing Home.

Husband of the late Vera. Deeply regretted by his daughters Geraldine McCarthy, Eleanor Lawlor, Olivia Hanly, Louise Byrnes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Myra Cosgrove, Peggy Spillane,brothers in law,sister in law sons-in-law, nieces and nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon followed by Cremation on Friday at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Patrick Thornton, The Hermitage, Mill Road, late of Teleflex Medical, peacefully at home.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Wednesday, at 11.30am followed by burial in Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) Wilkinson (née Hanley), late of Fancourt Heights, Balbriggan and formerly of Ennis Rd., Limerick and Melbourne.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, brothers Liam, Kyran and Patsy, mother-in-law Marian, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family and friends.

House private by request. Funeral arrangements later.