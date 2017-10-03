Tributes paid to Limerick nun hailed as a 'gentle woman of prayer'

TRIBUTES have been paid to Limerick nun Sr Mary Cahill of the Sisters of Mercy, who passed away this week.

Sr Cahill, of Westbourne Convent on the South Circular Road, passed away peacefully in the loving care of community and staff of Catherine McAuley House on Sunday.

Late of Croagh in County Limerick, she was described as a perfect lady who had dedicated her life as a Sister Of Mercy, having previously trained as a speech therapist in Swansea University.

Once qualified she went on to work in clinics and schools as a speech therapist until her retirement in 1997.

Sr Moynihan of the Sisters of Mercy Convent said she “dedicated her whole life to the Sisters of Mercy, she was refined, gentle and a woman of prayer”.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her brothers, Patrick, John and Gerry, her sisters Brid, Lil, Lucy and Pauline her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Westbourne Convent this Tuesday from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral arriving at St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Wednesday for 10.30am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.