Deaths in Limerick - October 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Sister Mary Cahill, Westbourne Convent, Ashbourne Avenue, South Circular Road and late of Croagh, Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of the community and staff of Catherine McAuley House.

Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her brothers, Patrick, John and Gerry, her sisters Brid, Lil , Lucy and Pauline her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Westbourne Convent, on Tuesday from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Wednesday for 10.30am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary’s Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Dalton, Molougha, Fort Mary Park, North Circular Road, former President UL Bohemians, peacefully at home.

Cherished husband of Coleen. Adored father of Joe, Stephen, Olivia and Jenny. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen (Madigan) and Anne (O’Malley), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Milford Home Care team.

The death has occurred of Mary Gavin, Keane Street, Killalee, peacefully at home.

Mother of her darling late son Brian. Beloved wife of Pascal and adored mother of David, Jean and Linda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandchildren Nicole, Ashlee, Alex, Isabelle and Niall, sister Betty, brothers Richard and Connie, son-in-law Michèal, daughter-in-law Gillian, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Loftus, Glenameade, Pallaskenry and formerly of Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, suddenly.

Deeply regretted by partner June, brothers Tony and Pat, sister Marie, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry on Friday for Requiem Mass at 7pm. Private cremation.

The death has occurred of John Lysaght, 57 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow, formerly of Limerick and formerly of South Eastern Health Board, unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Olive and much loved father of Gerard and Ed. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, sister Marie, daughters-in-law Sophy and Tria, grandson Graham, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu to St. Vincent de Paul. House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Beth) O'Connell, Ruan, Castleconnell, wife of the late Michael, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by her brothers Sean, Michael and Des, her sister Colette, sister-in-law Therese and Mary Lou, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Tuesday, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Castleconnell Church. Requiem Mass, Wednesday, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Moore, Lansdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, Limerick City, late of Standard Garage and Southville Service Station, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved husband of Mary (nee Singleton). Dearly loved father of Paddy, Philip and Tom. Brother of the late John (Jack). Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Marese, Michele and Aileen, grandchildren, sister Mary (O’ Doherty), brother-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law Ellen (Nell) and Nora, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Glantane, Mallow, Co. Cork. Family flowers only.